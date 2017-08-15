Ribbon Cutting Held For Watonwan County's Watline Bike Trail

Cyclists in Watonwan County now have five more scenic miles of bike trail they can explore.

The all new Watline Trail's grand opening took place Tuesday afternoon. As citizens and city officials from St. James gathered at the head of the new trail to cut the red ribbon.

It was a long process to get the trail done, but bikers and city officials say it will be a good thing for the area.

Watonwan County Commissioner Jim Branstad says "Significance of having this trail gives us a safe place to ride without worrying about cars being on the county roads. And just because I ride just about every day I'm really appreciative of having this trail completed for those who are riding daily."

The trail, which cost $1.7 million, has been under construction since last year.

-KEYC News 12