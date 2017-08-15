Keeping Your Eyes Safe During The Solar Eclipse

Monday's solar eclipse is on the horizon and since it won't be a total eclipse in Minnesota, you'll need the right eye protection.

"It will be about 90 percent, but even 10 percent of the sun is very very bright," MSU Mankato Astronomy Professor Paul Eskridge said, "At no point during the eclipse here should anyone look straight at the sun."

Dr. Nataliya Danylkova, an ophthalmologist at Mankato Clinic, said looking directly at the sun without the right protection comes with serious risks.

"Even though you might not see a direct sunlight, the sun emits very dangerous radiation," Dr. Danylkova said. "It can cause permanent damage to your retina, which can affect your vision permanently, unfortunately."

Regular sunglasses are not enough. It is recommended to use solar filter glasses or make a pinhole camera.

And in the end, their final advice is:

"Don't look at the sun without protective eye wear," Prof. Eskridge said.

"Enjoy as much as you can, and make it the event of your day, but protect your eyes," Dr. Danylkova said.

To check if your eclipse glasses are safe to view the sun, you can follow this link from the American Astronomical Society.

