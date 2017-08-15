Next Steps For Mankato And North Mankato Tobacco Ordinances

The Mankato city council decides to send a proposed ordinance to increase the purchasing age for tobacco products back to a joint Mankato and North Mankato committee.

Since early this summer, the cities of Mankato and North Mankato have been eyeing an increase to the purchasing age for tobacco products from 18 to 21.

North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen is pushing for the idea.

North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen said, "I'm looking at it from the health and welfare perspective, which is why I propagated the idea to start with for discussion to see where the public and councilors were on, whether or not they were supportive of that issue."

The proposal has faced delays in both cities as they looked to pass similar but separate ordinances in tandem.

Aug. 15, Mankato city council sent the proposed ordinance back to the Mankato and North Mankato Intergovernmental Committee, and Mayor Dehen expects North Mankato to do the same.

The ordinance was discussed at the last committee meeting.

Dehen said, "The last intergovernmental meeting to kind of work out some of the difference. Initially, Mankato had criminalized possession, North Mankato never has. We're only interested in limiting the ability to purchase. We've both settled on that now, and now it's a matter of ironing out the details."

Dealing with two neighboring but different governmental organizations have proven to be an obstacle.

Dehen said, "It's important both communities adopt it at the same time. We were always planning on similar implementation time, but it's the process, I think is the issues right now."

The hope is it will allow the two cities get on one track on how or whether to proceed.

Dehen said, "That will give time for the staff to look at implementation strategies and give the council members a chance to do some more research and investigation."

The next scheduled meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee is in November.

--KEYC News 12