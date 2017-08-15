President Trump Aimed to Talk Infrastructure, Topic Turned to Unrest in Charlottesville

President Trump forcefully defended his response to the unrest in Charlottesville during a briefing in Trump Tower Tuesday afternoon.

The White House was trying to turn the page Tuesday...

President Trump: "We will no longer allow our nation's gorgeous infrastructure to crumble..."

But President Trump quickly returned to the deadly and racially charged protests in Charlottesville.

"There are two sides to the story," said President Trump.

After announcing an executive order on infrastructure, Mister Trump was asked if he thought the alt–left was as much to blame for the violence in Virginia as the alt–right and white supremacists.

"The press has treated them very unfairly... there was a rally the night before, it was peaceful... that's what I'm saying," Trump said.

The president's angry response overshadowed an event that was supposed to be about getting the president's agenda back on track.