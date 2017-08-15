Transportation Companies Will Soon Be Operating In Mankato

The motorcyclist, 59-year-old Brian Reynold Severin of Gaylord, was killed in the crash.
The motorcyclist, 59-year-old Brian Reynold Severin of Gaylord, was killed in the crash.
A Sibley County Jail inmate is captured after fleeing from his community service site near Gibbon.
A Sibley County Jail inmate is captured after fleeing from his community service site near Gibbon.
Court documents show Minneapolis police searched the home of Justine Ruszczyk Damond shortly after an officer fatally shot her in an alley behind the house.
Court documents show Minneapolis police searched the home of Justine Ruszczyk Damond shortly after an officer fatally shot her in an alley behind the house.
A St. James man is injured in an accident yesterday in Cottonwood County. It happened just after 11 a.m.
A St. James man is injured in an accident yesterday in Cottonwood County. It happened just after 11 a.m.
Apple American Group owns the locations in Mankato, New Ulm, Owatonna and Marshall.
Apple American Group owns the locations in Mankato, New Ulm, Owatonna and Marshall.
A trial date was set for Robert Trueblood after a hearing Aug. 15.
A trial date was set for Robert Trueblood after a hearing Aug. 15.
The police department is just one aspect of proposed cuts in the 2018 city budget.
The police department is just one aspect of proposed cuts in the 2018 city budget.
Firefighters are investigating what may have caused a home to catch fire over the weekend in Northrop.
Firefighters are investigating what may have caused a home to catch fire over the weekend in Northrop.