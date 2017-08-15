Transportation Companies Will Soon Be Operating In Mankato

With the passing of Monday night's ordinance to regulate Transportation Network Companies, you may soon be able to request Uber and Lyft for your transportation needs.



Before now, transportation network companies like Uber and Lyft were never regulated by the city of Mankato in the same way that taxies were but after the council meeting, they will be.



"They're similar to the taxi ordinance, essentially we want to make sure that the drivers are insured properly that they're vetted by the transportation company and so it really does put the onus on the company so Uber and Lyft have the onus of getting licensed and part of that license requires them to provide information about their drivers. We just want to make sure that people are safe and that there's a basic level of scrutiny on them in similar to the taxi companies so that people can feel confident when they're getting in," Mankato Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms said.



While the ordinances are similar, there are still things that transportation network companies cannot do downtown that taxies can. Ubers and Lyfts cannot be hailed, and must stay out of taxi stalls. Safety is the most important thing.



"Just like any other driver we'd like you to be safe whenever you're dropping someone off, you shouldn't be stopping in the lane of traffic, realistically the lanes of traffic are for people to drive in and people have an expectation that when they're driving that they're not going to have someone stop in front of them, doors open and people get out," Zelms said.



Although the ordinance has been passed, it will be 30 days before it becomes law, so you won't be able to request those pick-ups just yet but the city is hoping to have drivers licensed with full understanding of the ordinance within the month.

--KEYC News 12