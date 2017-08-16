Mankato Man Charged With Alleged Sexual Abuse Of Child

A Mankato man is charged with criminal sexual conduct for the alleged sexual abuse of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident happened when 18-year-old Derrec Anthony Rodriguez, of Mankato, was watching the victim, who is under 13-years-old.

He is accused of placing the victim on his lap several times for sexual pleasure while the two were playing video games.

Court documents say Rodriguez initially denied the inappropriate touching, but later admitted to it.

He is charged with one felony count of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. His first court appearance is set for September 7.