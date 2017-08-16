Mankato Man Charged With Alleged Sexual Abuse Of Child

The motorcyclist, 59-year-old Brian Reynold Severin of Gaylord, was killed in the crash.
A Mankato man is charged with criminal sexual conduct for the alleged sexual abuse of a child.
With the passing of Monday night's ordinance to regulate Transportation Network Companies, you may soon be able to request Uber and Lyft for your transportation needs.
A Sibley County Jail inmate is captured after fleeing from his community service site near Gibbon.
Apple American Group owns the locations in Mankato, New Ulm, Owatonna and Marshall.
A trial date was set for Robert Trueblood after a hearing Aug. 15.
Court documents show Minneapolis police searched the home of Justine Ruszczyk Damond shortly after an officer fatally shot her in an alley behind the house.
Over 500 Soldiers from the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division headquarters have been notified of a possible deployment in the fall of 2018.
