Coast Guard: Army Helicopter Reported Down Off Hawaii

A Mankato man is charged with criminal sexual conduct for the alleged sexual abuse of a child.
The motorcyclist, 59-year-old Brian Reynold Severin of Gaylord, was killed in the crash.
A former Mrs. America and home shopping network host has been convicted in Minnesota of swindling a department store of up to $5,000 by switching price tags on clothing she purchased.
With the passing of Monday night's ordinance to regulate Transportation Network Companies, you may soon be able to request Uber and Lyft for your transportation needs.
A Sibley County Jail inmate is captured after fleeing from his community service site near Gibbon.
A trial date was set for Robert Trueblood after a hearing Aug. 15.
Court documents show Minneapolis police searched the home of Justine Ruszczyk Damond shortly after an officer fatally shot her in an alley behind the house.
Former Twin Cities sports radio personality Jeff Dubay is in trouble with the law again, charged with felony assault in Washington County.
