Man Rescued After Jumping From Ramsey Falls

Officials respond to an incident at Ramsey Falls in Redwood Falls after a man jumped from the falls.



The Redwood Falls Police Department says it happened just after 3 o'clock yesterday afternoon.

The Fire Department had to use high angle rescue equipment to rescue 28–year–old Nathan Shoemaker.

He was injured during the fall and had to be airlifted to the Twin Cities.

There's no word on his current condition.

