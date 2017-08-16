Alexandria PD Continue To Ask For Help In Locating Missing Teen

The Alexandria Police Department continues to ask for the public’s assistance in locating Jasmine Block, 15, of Alexandria. Jasmine was last seen at her residence in the 200 block of McKay Ave in Alexandria on 8/8/17 around 10:30 p.m. Jasmine left her residence without her cellphone, bike, or scooter. This is unusual behavior for her. Jasmine also has cognitive disabilities that make her vulnerable so authorities are concerned for her welfare. Jasmine is described as 5’01”, 110 pounds with curly brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red and black pajama pants and an unknown top. If you think you have seen Jasmine or know of her whereabouts you are urged to call the Alexandria Police Department at 320-763-6631 or dial 911.