Mankato Named Second Best College Town In Nation

Mankato has a lot to brag about when it comes to the college experience.

Schools.com has ranked Mankato second on its list of this year’s top 25 best college towns in America.

The site says the college town’s ranking isn’t only due to the current amenities the city offers to students, but also to the job potential after graduation.

Mankato ranks ninth out of 170 communities for its low unemployment rate.

Students attending the city’s three colleges are also known to take a stroll through town, enjoying Mankato’s 900 acres of parks and recreation areas. That’s also earned Mankato the 17th spot for its walkability score.

Mankato sat behind Ithaca, New York, which was named the best college town by the site.