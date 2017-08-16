City Seeking CERT Volunteers To Help During Emergencies

From responding to emergencies to helping with large city events, the city of Mankato is preparing the next class of the Community Emergency Response Team.

Mankato Department of Public Safety is seeking volunteers to join CERT to help out their neighbors and community.

The city will provide 20 hours of classroom and hands–on training to help volunteers learn how to respond to emergencies, medical aid and other basic training.

More than 150 people have received CERT training since the program started in the city, providing assistance to officials at concerts and helping locate a missing kid in a corn field.

Mankato Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Amy Vokal said, "It's really focused on getting our community members trained up so they could work if we had a large scale incident in their own neighborhoods. We would have this resource spread out through the city."

The city is accepting applications through September 7, with five training sessions beginning later next month.

For more information about the application, visit https://www.mankatomn.gov/government/service-areas/public-safety/community-emergency-response-team or pick up an application at the Mankato Public Safety Center.

