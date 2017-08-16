Maintenance Worker Dies in Elevator Fall at Superior Hotel

Superior police say a 63-year-old maintenance worker died when he fell to the bottom of a hotel elevator shaft.

Authorities say the accident happened Tuesday evening at the Androy Hotel. Hotel staff and other witnesses told police and medical staff that the elevator had been malfunctioning, and that the night maintenance worker was trying to fix it. He apparently used a key to open the elevator door and went through the open door, not realizing the elevator cart was above his floor.

Police say the worker fell about 15 to 20 feet to the basement. He died at the scene.

The name of the victim was not immediately released. Police are investigating the death and say government workplace safety officials also will investigate.

