Roadwork In St. Peter Behind, New Ulm Construction Ahead Of Schedule

Drivers have certainly noticed, MnDOT has been busy this summer with road construction. Two of their bigger projects are Highway 15 in New Ulm and Highway 99 in St. Peter.

Highway 99 in St. Peter is closed in March and is still closed as construction on the Minnesota River Bridge continues.

According to MnDOT officials, the project is about three weeks behind schedule.

The concrete deck has been placed and the next steps are to remove lead paint and finish the deck work. But, because it's a historic bridge, workers ran into unexpected costs and work.

"It's kind of like renovating a house if you've ever done that," said MnDOT project manager Todd Kjolstad. "So as you start to dig in what you initially had planned to dig into, you find other areas that are defective, and those pieces are not necessarily something that you could pick up at Menards."

Highway 99 was originally set to open by October 31, now it will be closer to mid–November.

While construction on Highway 99 is behind schedule, over in New Ulm, Highway 15 construction is moving along.

"We are probably a week or so ahead of schedule, so we're pretty happy with that," Kjolstad said. "This is going to be a weather–determining type situation for our schedule."

The Highway 15 project includes resurfacing pavement and making sidewalk ramps handicap accessible. Lanes are open for travelers through New Ulm and the project is reaching its end.

"We're hoping by the middle of September, that all of this will be open to them and they can continue as business as usual," Kjolstad said.