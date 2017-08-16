Greater Mankato Area United Way Kicks Off Campaign With Tug-Of-War Battle

A war of sorts was held Wednesday afternoon pitting two communities against each other to ultimately bring them together for a greater goal...raising money for the Greater Mankato Area United Way.

Community organizations, and businesses, even KEYC News 12's own Tom Clements took part in a tug-of-war at the 2018 campaign kick-off at the Verizon Event Center downtown Mankato.

Teams of five from Mankato and North Mankato go head to head.

The event was originally planned to be held on Veterans Memorial Bridge, but questionable weather moved it indoors.

Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus said, "It is so important to get the campaign off on the right foot, and having our community united together in doing that, helping the people of need. This couldn't have been a better event to have together."

This year's campaign goal is set at $2,050,000.

The Greater Mankato Area United Way has surpassed its campaign goals each of the last two years.

---KEYC News 12