Tornadoes Reported In Southern Minnesota

Officials respond to an incident at Ramsey Falls in Redwood Falls after a man jumped from the falls.
The motorcyclist, 59-year-old Brian Reynold Severin of Gaylord, was killed in the crash.
A Mankato man is charged with criminal sexual conduct for the alleged sexual abuse of a child.
Mankato has a lot to brag about when it comes to the college experience.
Nine men were arrested in undercover sex trafficking stings during the recent Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
A former Mrs. America and home shopping network host has been convicted in Minnesota of swindling a department store of up to $5,000 by switching price tags on clothing she purchased.
Former Twin Cities sports radio personality Jeff Dubay is in trouble with the law again, charged with felony assault in Washington County.
A Minnesota couple who began their life together through an arranged marriage nearly 20 years ago are about to renew their vows.
