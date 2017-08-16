Ann Marie's Kitchen Makes Comeback As Scotty Biggs BBQ

Opening back in April, Anne Marie's Kitchen was forced to close after 30 thousand dollars in repairs was needed to keep the building up to par.

Scotty Bigg's Barbeque Owner Scott Reisenbigler says, "Anne Marie's was important to me because it's named after my mom. We have the guest wall in the building and it's really tough that we're shutting that part of this business down."

But hard times and struggles doesn't stop the home cooking for Scott...

Reisenbigler says, "They're getting my food and just seeing the smiles on their face and knowing that they love it, that's what is so cool for me."

As he takes his business to community events to earn back money to re–open..

Reisenbigler says, "Just all these little events started calling us so we thought well what the heck let's give it a shot and see what happens."

But this time as a different brand going by the name of Scotty Bigg's BBQ...

Reisenbigler says, "Anne Marie's was more of a cafe with a little barbeque sprung in. here we're just doing straight up barbeque so we're just focusing on what we do and doing it as good as we can."

And with menu items like potato bombs and moink balls, costumers were left more than satisfied.

And even the friendly competition couldn't disagree with that statement.

Food Vendor Steve Dragomir says, "There's always competition but it's a friendly competition. They have some of the best barbeque sauce I've ever tried. The brisket is very, very good."

Come spring, if things continue to go well, this won't be the last you'll see of Scotty Bigg's Barbeque.

Reisenbigler says, "We want to do it like a quick serve barbeque if we re–open but it's just a lot of work to get that done."

For more information on Scotty Bigg's Barbecue or for their catering visit their Facebook page at: https://www.Facebook.com/Scotty-Biggs-BBQ-Company-205819832761654/