Nicollet Co. Sheriff's Office Reports Damage

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
A Tornado Warning was issued for Nicollet County by the National Weather Service. One farm site South of Nicollet, near the intersection of Co Rd 23 and Co Rd 25 received structural damage from the storm.

Nicollet County is asking residents, if they have any structural damage from the storms, to notify the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office at (507) 931-1570.

