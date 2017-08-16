Dayton Pitches 25 By 25 Water Quality Plan

Minnesota's 25 by 25 campaign is an effort to improve water quality 25% by 2025.

It's a very tall order that would require intensive action by essentially every industry and city in the state.



In an effort to gain support for the lofty goal, Governor Mark Dayton himself is touring the state to raise the program's profile.



Governor Mark Dayton understands that achieving the goal of 25% water quality improvement in the next 8 years or so will be difficult, and will require everyone to pitch in.



There's a lot of threats to ground water, like nitrates from farms and road salt.

That's why there's a competition to get the least restrictive policies for any given sector.

Municipalities claim the brunt of the nitrate and phosphorus problems are coming from farm run off.

The ag sector says it's the vast amount of storm run off from city streets and yards that's the cause.



The state has its target set.

Implementation won't be nearly as easy.

-- KEYC News 12.