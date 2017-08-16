Afternoon Tornadoes Leave Mess To Clean Up

After those storms moved out of the region, it's now leaving a few people with a mess to clean up.

While many people were expecting some storms to roll through the area Aug. 16, tornadoes were not on people's mind.

But that's exactly what spun up in some areas.

The National Weather Service says tornadoes have touched down in south–central Minnesota including near Nicollet, New Sweden and Gaylord.

One of the areas with the most severe damage is along the Nicollet and Sibley County line.

West of New Sweden, a farm suffered several damaged buildings, with trees snapped across the property.

The Lafayette Fire Department was also on site.

Part of a corn field was also flattened with an object blown about half a mile from a nearby farm.

It's where they're cleaning up damage from several down tree branches and item across their yard.

Along with plenty to clean up, the system also dumped a lot of rain.

The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office is also reporting a farm south of Nicollet also sustained damage to some of its structures.

The Sheriff is asking their residents to report damage by calling their office at (507) 931–1570.

There have been no reported injuries at this time.

