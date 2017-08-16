KEYC - BEA Bucs Look to Hit the Ground Running

BEA Bucs Look to Hit the Ground Running

Last year, the Blue Earth Area football team got out to a slow start. The Buccaneers lost three of their first four games. BEA later turned its season around, winning five straight, including their first playoff game. This year, the Bucs hope to pick up where they left off. The Bucs open the season on Thursday, August 31st, on the road against the Fairmont Cardinals.

    Wednesday, August 16 2017

