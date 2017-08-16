Mavs Hold Scrimmage at Blakeslee Stadium

The MSU football team snuck in their team scrimmage before the rain and severe weather on Wednesday.

The Mavericks suited up in purple and gold and took the field at the Blake for their open team scrimmage.

The squad started fall camp last Thursday, holding 10 practices prior to the first day of school.

MSU kicks-off the 2017 season on Thursday, August 31st, against U-Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.

They'll host Minnesota Crookston the following week, on September 9th, in their home opener at Blakeslee Stadium.