8 Tornado Reports Across Southern Minnesota Wednesday

A busy day of cleanup is ahead for many southern Minnesota residents after storms rolled through last night.

The National Weather Service received 8 confirmed tornado reports, with the first coming in around 4:30 yesterday afternoon near Lake Crystal….and the last just after 6:30 last night. The National Weather Service is still working to confirm how many tornadoes touched down in the area.

All 8 tornado reports were within Nicollet, Blue Earth and Sibley Counties, with some reported near Nicollet, New Sweden, Gaylord and Winthrop.

One of the areas seeing the most severe damage is along the Nicollet and Sibley County line.

No injuries were reported, but some farm buildings near Nicollet were destroyed.

West of New Sweden, a few farm buildings were also damaged, with trees snapped across the property.

The Sheriff is asking their residents to report damage by calling their office at (507) 931-1570.

National Weather Service crews plan to visit Nicollet Thursday to survey the damage.