North Mankato Woman Injured After Hydroplaning Vehicle

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A North Mankato woman is injured after hydroplaning her vehicle yesterday afternoon.

The State Patrol says 18-year-old Ashley Mace was westbound on I-90 in Jackson County around 2 p.m. when she spun out after driving through standing water.

Authorities say the vehicle then left the roadway and hit a tree.

Mace was taken to the nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 