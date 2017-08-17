Iowa's Last Statewide Exchange Insurer Seeks Higher Hike

The last health care insurance company to sell policies to individuals in Iowa through the Affordable Care Act says proposed increases to premium rates may be higher than once expected.

Minnesota-based Medica announced Wednesday the average rate increase for some insurance plans in 2018 could be up to 56.7 percent.

The company said in May it would seek rates with an average 43.5 percent increase next year. But people in so-called silver plans may be charged at even higher rates. The Iowa Insurance Division must approve the request.

The company cites continued uncertainty from the federal government.

Medica insured about 12,500 Iowans this year through the ACA, which offers subsidies. That figure is expected to go up.

Iowa is also seeking a federal waiver aimed at stabilizing the market.