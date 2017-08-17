KEYC - Fire Destroys Auto Business In Small Town Of Millerville

Fire Destroys Auto Business In Small Town Of Millerville

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Fire has destroyed a business in the small town of Millerville.
    The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says firefighters responded to the Millerville Auto Center about 11 p.m. Wednesday. The building was engulfed and later partially collapsed. It's considered a total loss.
    No injuries were reported. The State Fire Marshal's Office will help with the investigation into the cause.