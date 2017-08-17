Minneapolis Diner Fires Workers Photographed In Nazi Apparel

A Minneapolis restaurant has fired two employees who appeared in photos wearing Nazi apparel and displaying white supremacy paraphernalia, saying the photos were troubling in light of recent events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the Uptown Diner took action after the photos began drawing attention on social media Tuesday.

The restaurant posted on its Facebook site that it ``repudiates the beliefs and ideals of neo-Nazis and white supremacy.'' The diner referenced the recent deadly white nationalist rally in Virginia.

There's a question of whether the fired workers might have been historical re-enactors, but experts say the workers still would have little recourse to challenge their termination.