Fundraiser Being Held For Families Displaced In Wells Apartment Fire

Relief efforts continue for the 12 families displaced following a fire at an apartment building in Wells earlier this month.

A rummage sale fundraiser in support of the 20 victims runs from noon through 6 p.m. tonight at St. Casimir’s School Gym.

No one was injured in that fire August 5 at Wellington Estates. The cause has still not been determined.

Financial donations are still being accepted for those impacted at Wells Federal Bank.

If you have a donation of household furniture or goods, please call Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (553-3513). All possible donations are being listed and then matched with family needs.

The rummage sale fundraiser continues tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.