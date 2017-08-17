East Grand Forks Area Police Investigate Bad Batch Of Drugs

A busy day of cleanup is ahead for many southern Minnesota residents after storms rolled through last night.
A busy day of cleanup is ahead for many southern Minnesota residents after storms rolled through last night.
A North Mankato woman is injured after hydroplaning her vehicle yesterday afternoon.
A North Mankato woman is injured after hydroplaning her vehicle yesterday afternoon.
A tornado warning was issued for Nicollet County by the National Weather Service
A tornado warning was issued for Nicollet County by the National Weather Service
After those storms moved out of the region, it's now leaving a few people with a mess to clean up.
After those storms moved out of the region, it's now leaving a few people with a mess to clean up.
The National Weather Service says tornadoes have touched down in south-central Minnesota
The National Weather Service says tornadoes have touched down in south-central Minnesota
Officials respond to an incident at Ramsey Falls in Redwood Falls after a man jumped from the falls.
Officials respond to an incident at Ramsey Falls in Redwood Falls after a man jumped from the falls.
Authorities allege a Minnesota man threw a pig's foot at Somalis at a farmers market
Authorities allege a Minnesota man threw a pig's foot at Somalis at a farmers market
Mankato has a lot to brag about when it comes to the college experience.
Mankato has a lot to brag about when it comes to the college experience.