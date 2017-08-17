KEYC - East Grand Forks Area Police Investigate Bad Batch Of Drugs

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Authorities in northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota believe a bad batch of supposed methamphetamine is being trafficked in the Grand Forks-East Grand Forks area.
    East Grand Forks police say two people in the neighboring cities were recently hospitalized for possible overdoses after using what they thought was meth.
    Authorities say their symptoms mimic those caused by the hallucinogenic designer drug known as bath salts.