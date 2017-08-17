KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: Packing Up School Lunches

MIDDAY EXPERT: Packing Up School Lunches

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
April Graff, Hilltop Hy-Vee Dietitian joined us this midday with some back to school lunch ideas for families. Graff talked about the importance of simplicity and taking the food groups into account. She also recommends getting the whole family involved in the process of packing lunches and going grocery shopping. 