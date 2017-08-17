Minnesota Adds 7,700 Jobs In July

The Mankato area is continuing its upward trend, with more jobs popping up in July.

The state's unemployment rate has held steady since May at 3.7 percent.

That's according to the latest figures released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The state added 7,700 jobs in July.

June's unemployment numbers were also revised upward by 4,900 to a gain of 9,300 jobs statewide.

Jobs in education and health services led all sectors in July with a record gain of 8,400 jobs.

The Mankato MSA saw a 1.7 percent job growth over the last year, tacking on over 900 jobs.