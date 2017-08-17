No Foul Play Suspected in Discovery of Human Remains

A busy day of cleanup is ahead for many southern Minnesota residents after storms rolled through last night.
A busy day of cleanup is ahead for many southern Minnesota residents after storms rolled through last night.
A North Mankato woman is injured after hydroplaning her vehicle yesterday afternoon.
A North Mankato woman is injured after hydroplaning her vehicle yesterday afternoon.
A tornado warning was issued for Nicollet County by the National Weather Service
A tornado warning was issued for Nicollet County by the National Weather Service
After those storms moved out of the region, it's now leaving a few people with a mess to clean up.
After those storms moved out of the region, it's now leaving a few people with a mess to clean up.
The National Weather Service says tornadoes have touched down in south-central Minnesota
The National Weather Service says tornadoes have touched down in south-central Minnesota
Officials respond to an incident at Ramsey Falls in Redwood Falls after a man jumped from the falls.
Officials respond to an incident at Ramsey Falls in Redwood Falls after a man jumped from the falls.
A Minneapolis restaurant has fired two employees who appeared in photos wearing Nazi apparel and displaying white supremacy paraphernalia, saying the photos were troubling in light of recent events in Charlottesville, Virginia.
A Minneapolis restaurant has fired two employees who appeared in photos wearing Nazi apparel and displaying white supremacy paraphernalia, saying the photos were troubling in light of recent events in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Authorities allege a Minnesota man threw a pig's foot at Somalis at a farmers market
Authorities allege a Minnesota man threw a pig's foot at Somalis at a farmers market