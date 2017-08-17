KEYC - No Foul Play Suspected in Discovery of Human Remains

No Foul Play Suspected in Discovery of Human Remains

Posted: Updated:
By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Connect

No foul play is suspected in the death of a person whose remains were found in St. Louis County.

The sheriff's office says a wildlife researcher found the remains last Friday in a remote wooded area southwest of Lake Kabetogama.

Authorities believe the remains are those of a man who was reported missing elsewhere in Minnesota in May. An autopsy is being done to establish positive identification and determine the cause of death.

-KEYC News 12