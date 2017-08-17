Verizon Clerk Wounds Robber After Exchange of Gunfire

Authorities say one of two suspects who attempted to rob a Verizon Wireless store in Minnesota was shot in an exchange of gunfire with a clerk.

Police say the pair attempted to rob the Inver Grove Heights store at gunpoint Thursday morning. One suspect was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The second suspect fled.

Police say the injured suspect also shot his weapon, but it's uncertain who fired first.

Two guns were recovered in the store. Authorities say the clerk has a permit to carry a firearm.

Investigators say the suspects had been in the store multiple times recently as part of a plot to hold up the business.

-KEYC News 12