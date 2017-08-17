Somali Traveling Exhibit Visits Mankato

The Minnesota Somali community is the largest in the country.

On Thursday, the Somali Museum of Minnesota's traveling exhibit made a stop in Mankato.

The one–day showcase held at the VINE Adult Community Center included a display of several traditional artifacts, Somali cuisine and a presentation by the museum's director, Osman Ali. Ali founded the museum in 2009 in an effort to connect culturally rich communities across Minnesota.

VINE education coordinator Mary O'Sullivan says, "Mankato has become so much more ethnically diverse now, and we don't always have the opportunity to learn about our new neighbors."

The museum, located in Minneapolis, not only displays over 700 traditional Somali artifacts but offers educational programs in the community as well.

To learn more about the museum and upcoming events check out their website.