State Authorities Plan DWI Saturation in Run-Up to Labor Day

More than 300 law enforcement agencies across the state will be targeting impaired drivers during extra enforcement starting Friday, Sept. 18.

The latest saturation runs through Sept. 3rd.

The overtime shifts are funded through the Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety with funding provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Preliminary numbers show there were 73 drunk driving–related fatalities last year compared with 95 in 2015, a 22 percent decrease.

The Department of Public Safety says Labor Day is the most dangerous holiday period to be on the road with drunk drivers.

Between 2011 and 2015, four people were killed in drunk driving–related crashes over the three day weekend.

