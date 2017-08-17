Reading Tutors Needed This School Year

The start of the school year is just weeks away and schools in the Mankato area are still in need of reading tutors for the next year.

Thirteen tutors are still needed in Mankato, New Ulm, Nicollet, Janesville and St. Peter.

Tutors need to have a high school diploma or GED and be able to commit for eleven months during school hours, Monday through Friday. There are options to be part-time or full-time but the same requirements of availability still apply, Monday through Friday until June. Those who commit to a full service year will receive a living wage.



"If they successfully complete the full service year they will get the benefit of the education award to pay off college loans. For example our full-time tutors get paid about $574 every two weeks and at the end of their service term they get an education award worth $5,800," Program Manager with the Minnesota Reading Corps and Math Corps Rachel Gibson said.



To see open positions visit, https://minnesotareadingcorps.org/

--KEYC News 12