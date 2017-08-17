Dr. Ed Ehlinger Speaks In Rapidan

For the sixth consecutive summer, Minnesota's health commissioner is traveling around the state to toss around ideas with local health officials.



Dr. Ed Ehlinger spoke in front of county administrators and residents in Rapidan, Thursday.

The purpose of these trips are to congratulate these county commissioners for the work they do as well as challenge them to broaden their success to other parts of the state.

Listeners had an opportunity to ask questions or provide an idea that could help benefit their communities.



Ehlinger said "I've heard some really good pitches already. You know, about increasing home visiting funding, immunization programs, nutrition programs, transportation programs, how things that really make a difference. Looking for a public option, all of these pitches are coming from the local communities to say this is what we need."



Officials also got to pitch ideas while pitching horseshoes, as the activity gives a chance at a one–on–one conversation while enjoying a popular state sport.

-KEYC 12