Students Move Into MSU

It's move–in day at MSU, as a new group of students begin their college experience.



From couches being squeezed through doors to piles of appliances hanging high on carts, families filled campus to help their freshmen start a new chapter.

If space wasn't bad enough, the weather didn't help either, as people had to make sure their possessions weren't soaked before getting through the door.

The controlled chaos commenced at 9:00 a.m., as roughly 2,000 incoming freshmen flocked to their new homes.

Although the process wouldn't be quick or easy, parents knew the goal and anticipated the moment of letting their son or daughter, experience life on their own.



La Crosse, WI parent Joel Babinec said “We wanted to get here as early as we could, we were shooting for nine and what are we at, we're about ten o'clock now. But right now it's just a matter of getting the kids in and getting them started and then really getting out of here and letting him be on his own.”

Whether it was determination on these new collegiates or smiles, eagerness engulfed the dorms.

Of course, both freshman and their parents had to experience that moment of saying good–bye.



MSU Director of Residential Life Cindy Janney said “It is a whole mix of emotions. There is excitement, mostly the students are excited. A lot of the parents are concerned because they see their student as their baby.”

Many upperclassmen and volunteers aided in the hectic event, by carrying objects and instructing these newcomers where to go next.

With so many new faces converging into one area, these first–year students were a little overwhelmed, but delighted to get to know other Mavericks.



Belle Plaine freshman Nathan Herman said “Crazy, it's weird seeing all the people around and knowing that these are like your neighbors and your classmates. Excited to meet them all.”

Roads and parking lots were utilized to their limit, as the city expected an added 4,000 cars to be coming in and out of campus.



It won't take long for these newcomers to get settled, as classes will begin on Monday.

- KEYC 12