National Weather Service Confirms Seven Tornadoes

A total of seven confirmed tornadoes touched the ground in parts of southern Minnesota Aug 16 in the afternoon leaving damage in their wake.

The skies over Nicollet are showing some sunlight.

It's a stark difference from just 24 hours ago, with dark, brooding and threatening clouds brewing up several tornadoes.

It's leading to many continuing the clean up through parts of southern Minnesota, as seven tornadoes are were reportedly spawned by a system that made its way from Blue Earth County, north through Nicollet and Sibley County starting around 4:30 p.m.

While the damage is isolated, it is significant, with several farm structures torn apart near New Sweden and leaving the owners of two homes on one property near Nicollet picking up the pieces.

A tree was uprooted landing in part of a house, and just feet away, part of the roof was damaged on the other home and a wall of the garage blown out.

Other areas are also dealing with the impact from last night's storms.

The skies over Redwood Falls dried up, which is a bit of good news after upwards of ten inches of rain fell overnight.

Water washed underneath the railroad tracks, sending a deluge to nearby businesses and here at Duffy's, they're going to be closed for the next few days to dry out.

Duffy's owner Dan Sandeen said, "There was just a lot of water washing out everywhere, and then the inside of the building was completely underwater too."

Inside, Dan Sandeen says they're waiting for things to dry before deciding the next steps.

Sandeen said, "Whether we have to replace the flooring or if it can just be cleaned and then just putting things together afterward, see what it's like once the water goes away."

Across the street at Freedom Bar and Grill, the flash flooding got the owner up early this morning.

Freedom Bar and Grill owner Mark Garrison said, "I have some neighbors; they said they had about four inches of water in their shop, so I was definitely concerned. Got out of bed right away and came down here."

When Mark Garrison arrived, all he found was a small puddle by the main entrance.

A handful of residents throughout the city are draining out water that seeped into their basements from just a couple of inches to more than half a foot.

And over at the city's Ramsey Park, eyes are gazing upon the falls, sounding with a louder roar.

The Redwood Falls Police Department says there was a small landslide near the intersection of Normandale Road and Halverson Street.

No injuries have been reported from last night's storm.

The National Weather Service was also out Aug. 17 evaluating the damage.

In their report, two EF-0 tornadoes are confirmed south of Nicollet. The New Sweden tornado was rated at EF-1, lasting for about three miles. Other EF-0 tornadoes are confirmed with two in Winthrop and one in New Pague and Lester Prairie.

