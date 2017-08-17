West Football: New Look, New Coach, Same Goals

Last November, after nine trips to state and two state championships, longtime Mankato West head football coach, Mark Esch resigned.

In March, one of his assistant coaches, J.J. Helget, was named head coach of the Mankato West Scarlets.

The Scarlets are the three time defending Section 2AAAAA Champions. Though they lost a slew of seniors from last year's state semifinal squad, the future looks bright for the red and white.

The Scarlet's quest for a title begins Friday, September 1st. West opens the season on the road at Rochester Century.