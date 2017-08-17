State Looks for Feedback on Every Student Succeeds Act

The Minnesota Department of Education is hitting the road this month for a series of meetings to share the draft of the Minnesota Every Student Succeeds Act.

President Obama signed the Every Student Succeeds Act in 2015, which replaced No Child Left Behind and changed many portions of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act. The Minnesota Department of Education works closely with the U.S. Department of Education to ensure Minnesota's students, educators, schools, and districts experience a clear and orderly transition to the new law.

On Thursday, Minnesota Board of Education Commissioner, Brenda Cassellius, met with Mankato Area Public School administrators to receive feedback on the draft that will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Education for the 2018-2019 school year.



"I know that as a district we're looking at specific components and really just asking about how does this really apply at the local level but because we have community members here they're going to be able to express their concern or ask questions that they've identified as well," Director of Teaching and Learning for Mankato Area Public Schools Heather Mueller said.



The Minnesota Department of Education has worked with a diverse group of stakeholders at more than 300 meetings to shape the state's ESSA plan which will be submitted in September. According to them, Minnesota's system must be equitable, coherent and guided by students, families and educators.



"Making sure that we're focused on and equitable opportunities of all kids in order to close gaps and raise achievements."



In statewide long-term goals, Minnesota will close achievement gaps by in reading and math, increase the four-year graduation rate to 90 percent and have consistent attendance by the year 2025.

The public comment period on the draft will end August 31st, you can submit yours by visiting, http://education.state.mn.us/MDE/dse/ESSA/StatePlanPublicComment/

--KEYC News 12