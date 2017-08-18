Retired Diocese Of New Ulm Priest Facing Allegation Of Sexual Abuse

A retired priest with the Diocese of New Ulm faces an allegation of sexual abuse.

A statement from the diocese says police and parishioners have been notified.

The alleged abuse dates back to the 1990s when Fr. James Devorak was assigned to the St. Pius X parish in Glencoe.

A statement from Bishop John LeVoir goes on to say Fr. Devorak's last assignment in the Diocese of New Ulm ended in July of 2015 and the Diocese is unaware of any other abuse allegations.

Pending the investigation, he has been removed from any public ministry.