Feds Ease Border Crossings At Minnesota's Northwest Angle

Federal authorities are rolling out a pilot program to make border crossing easier for travelers to the northernmost point of the lower 48 states, Minnesota's Northwest Angle.

Reaching the far northern tip of Minnesota by land requires a trip through Canada, with a stop at an unstaffed U.S. Customs phone booth to report in. Anytime travelers set foot back in Canada they're required to check in with customs again, which can require a round trip of up to 16 miles (26 kilometers).

Now anglers and other visitors can use tablet computers at participating resorts to answer questions and check in via videoconference.

U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson has worked for years to simplify the process. He will join customs officials Monday in the tiny community of Angle Inlet to launch the system.