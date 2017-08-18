Minneapolis City Council To Vote On New Police Chief

A retired priest with the Diocese of New Ulm faces an allegation of sexual abuse.
A new class of students begin to embark on their college experience.
A total of eight tornadoes are reported to have touched the ground in parts of southern Minnesota Aug 16 in the afternoon leaving damage in their wake.
Authorities say one of two suspects who attempted to rob a Verizon Wireless store in Minnesota was shot in an exchange of gunfire with a clerk.
No foul play is suspected in the death of a person whose remains were found in St. Louis County
A tornado warning was issued for Nicollet County by the National Weather Service
A Minneapolis restaurant has fired two employees who appeared in photos wearing Nazi apparel and displaying white supremacy paraphernalia, saying the photos were troubling in light of recent events in Charlottesville, Virginia.
