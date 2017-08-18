Iowa's July Unemployment Rate Remains 3.2 Percent

Iowa's unemployment rate remained at 3.2 percent in July.

The state's Workforce Development agency reported Friday the rate remained steady amid a drop in the number of Iowa residents with jobs and an unemployment increase to 54,400 in July.

The agency noted increases in manufacturing jobs as well as in hospitality and trade and transportation. There was a drop in construction jobs.

Iowa's 3.2 percent July unemployment rate compares to a 3.7 percent rate a year ago. The national unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in July.