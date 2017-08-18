6 Parks In Renville County Temporarily Closed Due To Flooding

Recent torrential rain has Renville County closing 6 of its parks due to flooding.

Some parts of the county saw over 6 and a half inches of rain following those storms Wednesday night, that doesn't include the rainfall the county saw early this morning.

The county has temporarily closed Anderson Lake County Park in Franklin, along with Beaver Falls and Birth Coulee County Parks in Morton. Mack Lake County Park in Fairfax, Skalbekken County Park in Sacred Heart and Vicksburg Park in Renville are also closed due to the flooding.

County officials say Lake Allie County Park is open to visitors.

They’re advising residents to stay tuned for further updates as they deal with the flooding.