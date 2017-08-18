PICK OF THE LITTER: Kitten Isha Looking For Home

This week's Pick of the Litter is Isha.

Isha was a stray cat found in Mankato that lost an eye, likely due to an infection.

She's almost 4 months old. Once she's adopted she'll go home with antibiotics. She'll also receive the surgery still needed on her eye when she is old enough to be spayed.

For more information on Isha, you can call BENCHS at 507-625-6373.