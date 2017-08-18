Strategist Steve Bannon Leaves Trump's Turbulent White House

Steve Bannon, a forceful but divisive presence in President Donald Trump's White House, is leaving.

Trump accepted Bannon's resignation on Friday, ending a turbulent seven months for his chief strategist, the latest to depart from the president's administration in turmoil.

White House spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday would be Bannon's last day on the job.

``We are grateful for his service and wish him the best,'' she said in a statement confirming reports of Bannon's departure.

A combative and unorthodox Republican, Bannon was a key adviser in Trump's general election campaign, but he has been a contentious presence in a White House divided by warring staff loyalties.

The former leader of conservative Breitbart News has pushed Trump to follow through on his campaign promises and was the man behind many of his most controversial efforts, including Trump's travel ban and decision to pull out of the Paris Climate agreement.