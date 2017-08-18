Twin Cities Superintendents Try To Address Achievement Gap

A group of Twin Cities superintendents is attempting to address the segregation and academic achievement gap issues that are still prevalent in Minnesota schools.

The Pioneer Press reports that nearly 50 superintendents launched the Reimagine Minnesota initiative to create recommendations that schools can use to improve education equity.

The group held meetings last year to get input from students, parents, educators and community members. Suggestions included improving communication between schools and families, increasing student support services and hiring more diverse educators.

The group is expected to complete its recommendations later this year.

Minnesota students' tests scores have remained stagnant in recent years, but there have been improvements to high school graduation rates.

The state spends about $75 million annually on programs to integrate schools and address the achievement gap.