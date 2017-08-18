KEYC - Fire Marshal Investigating Granada House Fire

Fire Marshal Investigating Granada House Fire

By Mitch Keegan, News Director
GRANADA, MN -

The State Fire Marshal has been called into to investigate a house fire in Martin County.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just before 6:20 Friday morning to 312 South Main in Granada.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Granada and Fairmont fire departments, the Minnesota State Patrol and Gold Cross Ambulance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.