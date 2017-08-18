Log Cabin Discovered Inside Walls Of Mankato House

A remodeling project leads to the discovery of a hidden treasure inside the walls of a Mankato house.

Goodrich Construction started demolition to a property on Second Avenue only to discover the walls of a log cabin in the center of the structure.

Project Coordinator Jeremy Flitter has done some digging, dating the cabin back to as early as 1854, measuring about 16 feet by 26 feet.

That's three years older than the Ott cabin in Sibley Park.

The homeowners were looking to use the house for in–home health care, but are now working with Goodrich Construction on possible restoration.

Goodrich Construction Project Coordinator Jeremy Flitter said, "Since we found this, they're looking into other options. They would like to see the building restored, whether it's restored on-site or moved to another location really wouldn't matter, but it would be really sad to loss of a piece of this history."

The log cabin is in good condition, with the original wood, chinking and whitewash.

--KEYC News 12